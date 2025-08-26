Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 8: Use a 5-Point Investment Strategy

Diversify your investments effectively. Adopt an even-keeled financial mindset.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Investing often gets compared to riding a roller coaster. One day you check your numbers and whoooooosh! You’re at the top, basking in the view. The next day, you check again, and aaaaaahhhhhhhh! You’re hurtling down faster than you were prepared for. A week later, you’re slowly climbing back up. But according to Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture