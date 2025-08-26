Lesson 8: Use a 5-Point Investment Strategy

Investing often gets compared to riding a roller coaster. One day you check your numbers and whoooooosh! You’re at the top, basking in the view. The next day, you check again, and aaaaaahhhhhhhh! You’re hurtling down faster than you were prepared for. A week later, you’re slowly climbing back up. But according to Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.