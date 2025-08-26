Lesson 9: Hack Your Employer's Tax-Advantaged Medical Accounts

FSA? PPO? HMO? HSA? Sometimes your employer’s open-enrollment period for selecting benefits can feel like you’re drowning in a bowl of alphabet soup. There are so many abbreviations floating around. What do they all mean?! Never fear! Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast, offers a life-preserver of good advice to help you stay afloat. In this…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.