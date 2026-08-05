Look up: The lost art of perception and how to hone your visual intelligence

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Master visual intelligence

Looking comes naturally to people, but that’s not the same thing as perceiving. Ferris Bueller famously said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” In the digital age, life rushes by us faster than ever. To process it, art historian Amy Herman says it’s not enough to take a moment for reflection; you also have to hone your ability to perceive.

Unlike sight, perception is a skill that requires dedicated effort and practice to improve. Herman calls this “visual intelligence,” the ability to assess, analyze, articulate, and adapt to visual information in one’s environment.

In this class, a favorite from the Big Think archive, Herman explains how visual intelligence can help you better comprehend your situation at work and in life.

Learning objectives:

Enhance your situational awareness.

Assess, analyze, articulate, and adapt to new information.

Improve your ability to mentor and evaluate.

Lessons

Lesson 1: Assessing what you see

Lesson 2: Analyzing information

Lesson 3: Articulating with precision

Lesson 4: Adapting in a digital world

Lesson 5: The ADOPT ME model of leadership

Watch all lessons below »