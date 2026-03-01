“Do you know anything about making a print magazine?” Big Think’s publisher Sean McVey asked me last April. “Well, thing is — no,” was something like my response. I’d written articles for magazines, but it turns out that making one — finding a printing company, working with designers on a 70–page layout, shipping the issues, and doing it all on a tight schedule and budget — is more complicated.

We started that day. A few months later, our team wrapped Big Think’s very first print magazine, The Consciousness Issue. It was a ton of work, but we loved making it and got such a good response from readers that we decided to turn the experiment into a quarterly affair. This year, we’re publishing four print magazines, and the next one — on the theme of resilience — ships to members in about a month. I can’t wait for you to flip through it.

March 2026 Issue | Coming Soon

Really, we’re making an issue every month — it’s just that most are digital-only. Our first came in January: The Pursuit of Mastery, which featured stories on the insane risks of elite adventurers, a 150-year-old business that flips the ethos of modern work on its head, and the hard-won transformation of one of America’s most beloved character actors.

February’s issue was Biology’s New Era, which brought you stories on a relatively new theory of how life began, why organisms are more than machines, and how reading books regulates your nervous system, and much, much more.

After our March print issue on resilience, we’re releasing an issue in April on the world’s energy transition, featuring articles on everything from China’s grip on global energy supply chains to what it will take to raise humanity’s rank on the Kardashev Scale.