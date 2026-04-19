Hey Big Thinkers,

Forget predicting the future of energy — understanding the present is daunting enough. Take someone I met last year who confidently claimed, “Every AI prompt you submit uses the same amount of water that the average American family uses in a day.” My first thought was, “No.”

But looking into it, finding reliable estimates was a pain: Which model? Is the prompt text-only? Has the company disclosed the relevant data? Are you factoring in the water it took to train the model, too? (In 2025, ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini both said their models use roughly 0.3 milliliters, about six drops, of water per prompt, for what it’s worth. Some experts argue the per-prompt amount is higher, in the ballpark of 5 milliliters. And so on.)

For balance, here’s a simpler energy question, one you probably faced this week: How do you like paying $4.10 per gallon at the gas station (the national average in the U.S. as of April 16)? Me too.

In this month’s issue, we examine energy from all angles. Inside, journalist Ross Pomeroy explores why the data center capital of the world has electricity rates 9% below the national average, historian Thomas Moynihan traces the centuries-old ambition to feed ourselves directly from the Sun, and astrophysicist Ethan Siegel explains why antimatter may be the only fuel capable of taking us to another star. All that and much more.

We hope you enjoy The Energy Transition, which comes out on Wednesday, April 22.