Credit: Muhammad Fatchurofi

Hey Big Thinkers,

Do you think a nuclear weapon will detonate in 2026? You could have bet on that question earlier this year on Polymarket — bettors put the “yes” odds at 22%, but the company removed the contract after facing not-quite-surprising backlash. (You can still bet on other “big” questions, with my favorite being whether the U.S. will confirm aliens exist this year; “yes” currently stands at 17%.)

I’m not surprised that people will bet on anything today. What’s remarkable is the level of uncertainty that seems to color just about everything: The list of “things that will obviously never happen” seems to shrink by the week, for better and for worse.

What does seem certain in times of uncertainty is that learning to be resilient is a good bet. That’s one reason why we chose resilience as the theme of our latest issue. What makes something bend without breaking? What recovers, what collapses, and why? This issue explores resilience at every scale, from a person’s daily habits to the design of global systems.

Below are a few stories from the digital version of The Roots of Resilience, published this week on our website.

The print issue — which contains extra art and content — ships soon to our members. (Want quarterly print issues? Become a member.)

Read on,

Stephen

THE BIG MISCONCEPTION

What 1,000-year-old companies know about resilience

By Eric Markowitz

The modern business world worships efficiency, but its drive to eliminate slack wherever possible can actually be the enemy of resilience, according to Eric Markowitz. When he looked at businesses that have withstood the test of time, like Kongō Gumi, a Japanese construction company founded in 578 A.D., he discovered a radically different set of values — ones that today’s founders should take note of if they want their companies to last.

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THE BIG CLIMB

Kidnapped by terrorists. Lost a finger. Still became a rock-climbing legend.

By Namir Khaliq

In January, journalist Namir Khaliq braved a snowstorm to spend a day snowboarding in the Sierra Nevada with Tommy Caldwell, one of the world’s greatest living rock climbers. His goal: to understand how Caldwell maintains his strength and composure in the face of extreme danger. Was it something he was born with or a trait forged through experience? What he found suggests the line between innate ability and learned resilience may be harder to draw than we think.

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THE BIG SHIFT

The quiet disappearance of the free-range childhood

By Stephen Johnson

When Mallerie Shirley was growing up in Chicago, her parents started letting her ride the train to school by herself at age 7 — and no one in the neighborhood thought twice about it. But that was the early 1990s, and expectations about what kids should be allowed to do — or not do — were very different from what they are today. Mallerie and her husband learned that lesson firsthand when they tried to give their own young son some freedom to roam — and the state came knocking at their door.

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