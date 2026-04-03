Why the world is reorganizing for instability.
Monthly Issue Release: The Roots of Resilience
Hey Big Thinkers,
Do you think a nuclear weapon will detonate in 2026? You could have bet on that question earlier this year on Polymarket — bettors put the “yes” odds at 22%, but the company removed the contract after facing not-quite-surprising backlash. (You can still bet on other “big” questions, with my favorite being whether the U.S. will confirm aliens exist this year; “yes” currently stands at 17%.)
I’m not surprised that people will bet on anything today. What’s remarkable is the level of uncertainty that seems to color just about everything: The list of “things that will obviously never happen” seems to shrink by the week, for better and for worse.
What does seem certain in times of uncertainty is that learning to be resilient is a good bet. That’s one reason why we chose resilience as the theme of our latest issue. What makes something bend without breaking? What recovers, what collapses, and why? This issue explores resilience at every scale, from a person’s daily habits to the design of global systems.
Below are a few stories from the digital version of The Roots of Resilience, published this week on our website.
The print issue — which contains extra art and content — ships soon to our members. (Want quarterly print issues? Become a member.)
Read on,
Stephen
THE BIG MISCONCEPTION
What 1,000-year-old companies know about resilience
By Eric Markowitz
The modern business world worships efficiency, but its drive to eliminate slack wherever possible can actually be the enemy of resilience, according to Eric Markowitz. When he looked at businesses that have withstood the test of time, like Kongō Gumi, a Japanese construction company founded in 578 A.D., he discovered a radically different set of values — ones that today’s founders should take note of if they want their companies to last.
THE BIG CLIMB
Kidnapped by terrorists. Lost a finger. Still became a rock-climbing legend.
By Namir Khaliq
In January, journalist Namir Khaliq braved a snowstorm to spend a day snowboarding in the Sierra Nevada with Tommy Caldwell, one of the world’s greatest living rock climbers. His goal: to understand how Caldwell maintains his strength and composure in the face of extreme danger. Was it something he was born with or a trait forged through experience? What he found suggests the line between innate ability and learned resilience may be harder to draw than we think.
THE BIG SHIFT
The quiet disappearance of the free-range childhood
By Stephen Johnson
When Mallerie Shirley was growing up in Chicago, her parents started letting her ride the train to school by herself at age 7 — and no one in the neighborhood thought twice about it. But that was the early 1990s, and expectations about what kids should be allowed to do — or not do — were very different from what they are today. Mallerie and her husband learned that lesson firsthand when they tried to give their own young son some freedom to roam — and the state came knocking at their door.
More Articles
The daffodil’s guide to outliving the winter by Jonny Thomson
We saved the world once — we can do it again by Frank Jacobs
Stephen Johnson is the executive editor at Big Think.
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Dear Big Think,
I read your recent issue on resilience, particularly the line, “Why the world is reorganizing for instability,” and it struck me that the answer may be much older and simpler than modern analysis suggests.
There is an American Shaker song titled “Simple Gifts,” remembered for its message to “bow and be simple.” It carries a powerful metaphor that speaks directly to resilience: the difference between the willow and the oak.
The oak stands rigid and proud, but in a strong storm it can snap—its strength becomes its weakness. The willow, by contrast, bends, sways, and yields to the wind. It does not resist force head-on; it survives by adapting. Even when a branch falls, it has the capacity to grow again, sometimes even taking root and becoming a new tree. That is resilience—not just endurance, but renewal.
In a world increasingly focused on efficiency, control, and rigid systems, we may be drifting toward the mindset of the oak—strong and optimized, but brittle. The Shaker perspective suggests something different: humility, flexibility, and the willingness to bend without breaking.
The idea of “bowing and being simple” is not weakness. It is a strategy for survival in uncertain times. It reflects an understanding that resilience comes not from resisting change at all costs, but from moving with it, learning from it, and growing through it.
Your exploration of resilience across individuals and global systems is timely. But perhaps the deepest insight is this: resilience is not just engineered or trained—it is lived, often quietly, in the way we respond to forces beyond our control.
Sometimes the most advanced lesson is also the oldest one.
Sincerely,
Daniel Robert Izzo
I will bow and be simple,
I will bow and be free,
I will bow and be humble,
Yea, bow like the willow tree.
I will bow and be simple,
I will bow and be free,
I will bow and be humble,
Yea, bow like the willow tree.
I will bow, this is the token,
I will wear the easy yoke,
I will bow and will be broken,
Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.
I will bow, this is the token,
I will wear the easy yoke,
I will bow and will be broken,
Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.
I will bow and be simple,
I will bow and be free,
I will bow and be humble,
Yea, bow like the willow tree.
I will bow, this is the token,
I will wear the easy yoke,
I will bow and will be broken,
Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.
I Will Bow and Be Simple (Arr. Marlene Montgomery)
[https://youtu.be/g8gyhmE1AbM?si=hy_MHxBUvZpIlTqn](https://youtu.be/g8gyhmE1AbM?si=hy_MHxBUvZpIlTqn)
That's strange, a two thousand word article about the hole in the ozone layer, without a single mention of James Lovelock. And Frank Jacobs calls himself a journalist.