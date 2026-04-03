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Daniel Robert Izzo's avatar
Daniel Robert Izzo
3dEdited

Dear Big Think,

I read your recent issue on resilience, particularly the line, “Why the world is reorganizing for instability,” and it struck me that the answer may be much older and simpler than modern analysis suggests.

There is an American Shaker song titled “Simple Gifts,” remembered for its message to “bow and be simple.” It carries a powerful metaphor that speaks directly to resilience: the difference between the willow and the oak.

The oak stands rigid and proud, but in a strong storm it can snap—its strength becomes its weakness. The willow, by contrast, bends, sways, and yields to the wind. It does not resist force head-on; it survives by adapting. Even when a branch falls, it has the capacity to grow again, sometimes even taking root and becoming a new tree. That is resilience—not just endurance, but renewal.

In a world increasingly focused on efficiency, control, and rigid systems, we may be drifting toward the mindset of the oak—strong and optimized, but brittle. The Shaker perspective suggests something different: humility, flexibility, and the willingness to bend without breaking.

The idea of “bowing and being simple” is not weakness. It is a strategy for survival in uncertain times. It reflects an understanding that resilience comes not from resisting change at all costs, but from moving with it, learning from it, and growing through it.

Your exploration of resilience across individuals and global systems is timely. But perhaps the deepest insight is this: resilience is not just engineered or trained—it is lived, often quietly, in the way we respond to forces beyond our control.

Sometimes the most advanced lesson is also the oldest one.

Sincerely,

Daniel Robert Izzo

I will bow and be simple,

I will bow and be free,

I will bow and be humble,

Yea, bow like the willow tree.

I will bow and be simple,

I will bow and be free,

I will bow and be humble,

Yea, bow like the willow tree.

I will bow, this is the token,

I will wear the easy yoke,

I will bow and will be broken,

Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.

I will bow, this is the token,

I will wear the easy yoke,

I will bow and will be broken,

Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.

I will bow and be simple,

I will bow and be free,

I will bow and be humble,

Yea, bow like the willow tree.

I will bow, this is the token,

I will wear the easy yoke,

I will bow and will be broken,

Yea, I'll fall upon the rock.

I Will Bow and Be Simple (Arr. Marlene Montgomery)

[https://youtu.be/g8gyhmE1AbM?si=hy_MHxBUvZpIlTqn](https://youtu.be/g8gyhmE1AbM?si=hy_MHxBUvZpIlTqn)

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
5h

That's strange, a two thousand word article about the hole in the ozone layer, without a single mention of James Lovelock. And Frank Jacobs calls himself a journalist.

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