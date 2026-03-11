Hey Big Thinkers,

After months of commissioning articles, creating custom artwork, and squinting into the blue light of our screens to copy-edit “Antartica” to “Antarctica,” we have finally wrapped edits on our second print issue, The Roots of Resilience. It’s set to arrive in Big Think members’ mailboxes in a few weeks.

It has everything I love in a premium magazine: longform narrative journalism, brilliant essays, and stunning artwork on every page. We’re very proud of it, and I can’t wait to ship it out.

In case you missed it: Big Think now publishes a themed magazine every month — all available free online. Four times a year, we also produce a print edition* with exclusive content and artwork you won’t find anywhere else.

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Now that our latest issue is off to the presses, we’re starting on our next one — a magazine all about opting out. More to come over the following weeks!

Until then, here’s a quick look at the introduction to The Roots of Resilience and some stories you’ll find throughout the magazine.

*Shipping to US only at the moment

LETTER FROM THE EDITOR

Stubbing your toe to ghastly shades of purple is no catastrophe, but doing so recently did remind me, after I stopped cursing, of Benjamin Franklin. Life, he said, guarantees nothing but death and taxes. Add stubbed toes to the list. Before the IRS or the Grim Reaper knocks, life is guaranteed to bruise you, whether it’s suddenly finding yourself firing off job applications or making a phone call you never thought you’d have to make.

Everything gets stress-tested sooner or later. Not just people — systems, institutions, industries, whole ways of organizing the world. Companies that seemed permanent quietly shutter. Supply chains snap. Democracies wobble. The question isn’t whether the test is coming, but what stands afterward, and why?

That’s what brought this issue together. We’ve spent months looking at resilience not as a buzzword or a self-help prescription, but as a property — one that shows up, or doesn’t, at every scale, from a person’s daily habits to the design of global systems. What makes something bend without breaking? What recovers where others collapse?

Inside, you’ll find stories that explore the roots of resilience through all of these lenses. We challenge the popular story that resilience is about toughness, showing instead how it depends on design, maintenance, and relationships that hold under pressure. We travel to the Sierra Nevada with climber Tommy Caldwell to see whether resilience is something you’re born with or something forged over time. And we look at resilience in creatures that have already mastered it, from rats thriving in our shadows to fungi that may one day sustain life beyond Earth. We hope you enjoy.

Stephen Johnson

E xecutive Editor at Big Think

WHAT’S INSIDE

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Stephen Johnson is the Executive Editor at Big Think

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