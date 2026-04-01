Robert Herjavec on how to speak clearly and create value

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Sales can be scary because you hear “no” more than you hear “yes.” But you don’t need to be a salesperson to influence others. The only way to overcome your fear of rejection is by constant doing.
In this video lesson, Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec teaches us how to listen deeply, speak clearly, and create value in every interaction.
Lead with authenticity.
Understand your audience’s state of mind.
Develop techniques for soliciting information.
Approach conversations with curiosity.
Build credibility to gain influence.
Tailor your presentation to your audience.
Learn skills from the world’s top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact.
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Lesson 1: “Shock” Your Audience at the Outset
We’re inundated by buzzing and blinking notifications on our phones. With so much competing for our attention, focusing can be hard. Now imagine the person on the other side is trying to sell you something. Robert Herjavec knows what an uphill battle it is to get and hold an audience’s attention. In this video lesson, he shares his tried-and-true technique for getting someone to listen to you.
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Lesson 2: Move Your Pitch Forward With Questions and Silence
Robert Herjavec got his start selling IBM products for no pay while he waited tables to make his rent. He later went on to sell a company he founded for $30.2 million, and these days you can see him as a panelist on Shark Tank. His path to success from humble beginnings was shaped by his ability to connect with customers and make a strong pitch. In this video lesson, he reveals the value of getting others to open up to you — and how to do it.
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Lesson 3: Make Sure Your Pitch Is Actually Heard
Maybe you’ve been there before: You share an idea and it’s met with muted reactions. Moments later, someone else says the exact same thing and suddenly it’s brilliant. While identity, bias, and team dynamics may factor into whose ideas get heard, how you present an idea can influence whether it gains traction. Having been on both sides of many pitches, Robert Herjavec understands how important delivery is. In this video lesson, he offers insight into how he decides whether to invest in an idea and what you can do to seal the deal.