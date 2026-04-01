Robert Herjavec on how to speak clearly and create value

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

A better way to sell with Robert Herjavec

Sales can be scary because you hear “no” more than you hear “yes.” But you don’t need to be a salesperson to influence others. The only way to overcome your fear of rejection is by constant doing.

In this video lesson, Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec teaches us how to listen deeply, speak clearly, and create value in every interaction.

Learning objectives:

Lead with authenticity.

Understand your audience’s state of mind.

Develop techniques for soliciting information.

Approach conversations with curiosity.

Build credibility to gain influence.

Tailor your presentation to your audience.

Subscribe now to continue learning

Learn skills from the world’s top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact.

By subscribing to the Big Think Substack, you gain access to lessons from this expert, plus past and future subjects.

Lessons:

Members Only Classes Lesson 1: “Shock” Your Audience at the Outset Big Think · Mar 31 We’re inundated by buzzing and blinking notifications on our phones. With so much competing for our attention, focusing can be hard. Now imagine the person on the other side is trying to sell you something. Robert Herjavec knows what an uphill battle it is to get and hold an audience’s attention. In this video lesson, he shares his tried-and-true technique for getting someone to listen to you. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 2: Move Your Pitch Forward With Questions and Silence Big Think · Mar 31 Robert Herjavec got his start selling IBM products for no pay while he waited tables to make his rent. He later went on to sell a company he founded for $30.2 million, and these days you can see him as a panelist on Shark Tank. His path to success from humble beginnings was shaped by his ability to connect with customers and make a strong pitch. In this video lesson, he reveals the value of getting others to open up to you — and how to do it. Read full story