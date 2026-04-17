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John's avatar
John
3h

Excellent and lucid overview of the history of astrophysical discoveries and the revision of earlier hypotheses. Thank you.

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Randy Chambers's avatar
Randy Chambers
3hEdited

God created the universe just as Genesis 1 says He did. As soon as Big Science recognizes quantum-like multidimensional aspects of the structure and organization of the Universe, then Big Science will have no choice but to realize that a multidimensional super-natural creator named God created a multidimensional Universe for we humans that all have an immortal multidimensional consciousness/soul-spirit with the ability to comprehend God's Creation.

For example, examine the design of the solar-system that is perfectly designed to permit life to thrive on earth, without which, it's humans could not exist to wonder at the Universe.

Hence, in essence:

God apparently loves the numbers 10, 40, 100, 109.2, 366, 400, 10,000 and 40,000.

Additionally, the Moon is absolutely necessary for life to thrive on Earth:

Did you know the Moon’s diameter is 400 times smaller than the Sun’s diameter?

Moreover, the distance to the Sun from the Moon is 400 times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

The Moon has a sidereal rotation period of 655,728 hours, which means it rotates once every 27.322 Earth-days. Given that the Moon has an equatorial circumference of 10,920.8 kilometers, this means that the Moon is rotating 400 kilometers per earth-day!

The polar circumference of the Earth is 40,000 kilometers.

The Moon orbits the Earth at a speed of one kilometer per second which is 400 kilometers per Earth-day.

Moreover, there are the same number of Earth diameters in the diameter of the Sun (109.2) as there are Sun diameters between the Earth and the Sun (109.2). Dittos that the circumference of the Moon is also 109.2 x 100 kilometers or 10,920km!

The meter? The second? A pendulum that swings at a rate of once per second, is one-meter in length?

Hmmm? So what was created first, the second, the meter, or both simultaneously?

Amazingly, the Earth rotates 40,000 kilometers per day at the equator, and the Moon rotates at exactly 100-times less. The Moon always faces the Earth as it orbits around the Earth, and yet the average distance is such that the equatorial rotation speed is precisely 1% of an Earth-day.

Additionally, the Moon’s circumference times Earth’s circumference / 100 equals the Sun’s circumference! Yes indeed!!!

Several thousands of years ago, ancient builders of Brittainy’s henges used a unit of measure called a Megalithic Yard, a geodetic unit-of-measure that is 82.96656 centimeters. Since the Earth takes 366 days to orbit the Sun, the ancient architects (schooled by Watchers?) designed circle increments to be 366-degrees, 60-minutes and 6-seconds (Sumerians used 360 degrees, 60-minutes, 60-seconds; same as today). Hence, there are 366-Megalithic yards to each one-second of arc that results in, you guessed it, 40-million Megalithic Yards, or 40,000 kilometers, which is the polar circumference of the earth at the Prime Meridian (London UK). Furthermore, for every one-second of arc of the Sun’s rotation, it rotates 40,000 Megalithic Yards!! Amazingly, it follows that the Moon rotates a neat 100-Megalithic yards per second-of-arc.

But there is still more to this Perfect Design story! The orbital speed of the earth around the Sun is exactly one ten-thousandth of C.

And here’s another tidbit to be amazed at: for every 10,000 earth-days, the moon orbits the earth 366 times!!

By Design? You betcha……..

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