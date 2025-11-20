Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uncloseted Media's avatar
Uncloseted Media
Nov 20

Some very compelling ideas laid out here - excited to read more. Thank you for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
8d

What a piece of garbage...

Mockingbird... Kristin Houser... you are operation Mockingbird...

Propaganda at best.

I tell you what real progress is... Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation...

Absolute Zero Emissions.

W§ith the fastest possible speed.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

I tell you another Truth about a real Megaproject.

Replace all Aviation with a global Network of Hypersonic Trains that all together produce water as the only exhaust.

Every city every country every continent.

Change every Airport into a small city.

Every problem solved.

This is a Megaproject.

This is real intelligence.

You are just Government shills... and not even good ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture