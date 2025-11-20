Our quest to build a better world
with Kristin Houser • Thu 20 November, 2025
In 2019, economist Tyler Cowen and entrepreneur Patrick Collison published an essay in The Atlantic urging people to start studying progress itself — how it happens and how we can get better at supporting it.
This effectively launched the modern progress movement, and three years later, Big Think chose progress as the theme of our first special issue. Cowen himself contributed to it, as did Jason Crawford, founder of the Roots of Progress Institute (RPI), a Collison-backed nonprofit dedicated to building a culture of progress for the 21st century.
In October, RPI presented Progress Conference 2025, a four-day, invite-only gathering designed to connect the people and ideas shaping the progress movement. The event felt like the perfect opportunity to revisit the progress movement, so yesterday, Big Think released “The Engine of Progress,” a new special issue featuring essays and on-the-ground reports from conference speakers and attendees.
Below is a taste of what you’ll find in the issue.
Read on,
Kristin
THE BIG LEVER
Why culture may be our most powerful lever for progress
By Beatrice Erkers
At first glance, movies, memes, and sci-fi novels might seem like distractions from progress — they’re the things we turn to instead of doing work that might actually drive society forward. But in this op-ed, Beatrice Erkers, manager of the Foresight Institute’s Existential Hope program, argues the opposite: These packets of culture can lay the foundation for meaningful progress — if we invest in them wisely.
THE BIG DRIVER
Physical dynamism and the immigrant’s edge
By Afra Wang
RPI divided Progress Conference 2025 into six tracks, each focused on a specific topic within the progress movement. For Big Think’s special issue, writer Afra Wang explored the “American Dynamism” track — a deep dive into how to get America building again. She found that key drivers of progress on this front are coming from outside the U.S.: China’s building boom now serves as a “proof-of-concept” in the American imagination, while first-generation immigrants are leading the charge to reignite America’s spirit of progress.
THE BIG SETBACK
Were Concorde and Apollo good for the future of aerospace?
By Blake Scholl
The Apollo program and the Concorde airliner were huge technological successes — one sent people to the Moon, the other let us cross the Earth at twice the speed of sound. But neither success was lasting — no one has set foot on the Moon since 1972, and Concorde’s commercial failure essentially killed supersonic flight for 50 years. In this op-ed, Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Supersonic, argues that both projects were mistakes — and that the path to lasting progress in aerospace lies in entrepreneur-led innovation.
More Progress
Business: Future-friendly regulation has a blind spot: the future
Philosophy: When Pragmatists and Purists work together to change the world
THE BIG OPPORTUNITY
The hidden legal engine of progress — from railroads to AI
By Dean Ball
Government megaprojects like Apollo and Concorde may have stifled progress in aerospace, but that doesn’t mean the state can’t drive progress, too. In his op-ed for Big Think’s “The Engine of Progress” issue, economist Dean Ball explores how common law — law created by judges and courts deciding individual cases — helped advance past technologies, like the railroad, and how it could do the same for perhaps the most important technology of our time: artificial intelligence.
Kristin Houser is the managing editor at Big Think.
Some very compelling ideas laid out here - excited to read more. Thank you for sharing!
