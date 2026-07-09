Hey Big Thinkers,

The digital version of our special issue for summer 2026 is out today! It’s called The Opt-Out Nation — a collection of stories about the very American drive to walk away: from monarchy, from conformity, and, sometimes, from everyone else.

Full of sharp writing and beautiful artwork, this issue has everything I love about a great magazine. Below you’ll find a quick preview of what’s inside: an essay on the origins of America’s first philosophy, a conversation about the American government’s abrupt shift in perspective on the world stage, and a field guide to places where Americans are rejecting the status quo.

That’s just a small sample, so I hope you find time to check out the whole issue on our website (or better yet, in print).

Read on,

Stephen

THE BIG SPLIT

“Live deliberately”: The origin of America’s first philosophy

By Jonny Thomson

Our first ideas about how the world works are often inherited from our parents — we absorb their beliefs and values before deciding whether to adopt or reject them. The same is true of nations. In this essay, Mini Philosophy columnist Jonny Thomson recounts how a young America stepped out of Great Britain’s intellectual shadow to establish its first original philosophy, one based on self-reliance, solitude, and — unsurprisingly — independence.

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THE BIG MAP

Mapped: America's 10 most creative acts of noncompliance

By Frank Jacobs

The U.S. started with a breakup letter to England, and in the 250 years since, Americans have found countless ways to chart their own paths. In this Strange Maps piece, Frank Jacobs highlights 10 creative examples of American noncompliance, including a school without grades, a city without a government, and an island without cars — but with plenty of fudge and horse manure.

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THE BIG SHIFT

The pressures pushing America toward short-term thinking

By Steven Ross Pomeroy

The founders designed America with long-term stability in mind — they divided authority to keep power dispersed and built an amendment process so that the Constitution could adapt over time. Today, though, the nation’s leaders are increasingly focused on short-term wins. In this interview with Big Think, veteran American diplomat and national security official Richard Haass explains the reasons for that shift — and what it could cost the world.

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Explore the Full Digital Issue

THE BIG TRADE-OFF

Van life looks like freedom. It can feel like exile.

By Jasna Hodzic

Writer Jasna Hodžić has learned a lot from living in a converted van for more than six years. For one, she can now take apart and service a diesel heater in less than two hours. She also knows that life without a fixed address can be liberating — but that freedom comes at a cost. In this essay, Hodžić explores these trade-offs and shares her advice for would-be van lifers, including her belief that life on the road should be less about rejecting a traditional life and more about embracing one that’s only possible on four wheels.

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