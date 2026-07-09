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James M.'s avatar
James M.
4h

We have much to be grateful for... but we were never intended to have a national administrative state or a professional managerial class monopoly. EVERYONE with meaningful political support should have the opportunity to practice their values here, but that will depend on radical federalism once more becoming the status quo.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/a-declaration-of-independence

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