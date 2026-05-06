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Judith Matlock's avatar
Judith Matlock
6m

I had a comment to make, but I forgot it. LOL

At my age memory memory muscles are weak so I use my physical muscles to add memory. For instance, if I must remember to shut the garage door, but I have several tasks or expect interruptions before doing so, I keep an index finger pointed or put my hand behind me, and that cues me to remember the garage door. It has also helped me remember names, addresses, and dates spoken to me and that I need to write downlater when I get a chance. Sometimes my cue is picking up a book or teacup and carrying it until I can address what I wanted to remember.

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