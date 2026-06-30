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Entheos's avatar
Entheos
6h

So much of modern wellness gets reduced to the physical layer: eat better, move more, sleep well. Those things matter deeply, but they are not the whole human being. Aristotle understood that friendship, virtue, purpose, and community were essential to a flourishing life. Hippocrates understood the importance of diet, movement, and the body. The ancients were not primitive in their understanding of wellness; in many ways, they were more integrated than we are. One of my favorite lines is, “Everything worth saying has already been said, but because no one was listening; therefore, it must be said again.” That feels especially true here. The path is not complicated, but it does require honesty, discipline, humility, and relationship. I often tell people who ask about spiritual growth, weight loss, or mindfulness, “It’s simple.” Then when they give me that look, I add, “I said it was simple, not that it was easy.” Real wellness is simple in principle, but demanding in practice because it asks us to become whole, to be consistent, and to find our grit!.

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Nancy Sherman's avatar
Nancy Sherman
6h

Great interview with Zeke! I agree with so much of what he says, especially the emphasis on social connection for living well. As he says, it's a theme that Aristotle knew well and that I take up in my new book: How to Feed the Soul: Lessons from Aristotle on Living Well. Thanks for the interview. Nancy

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