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Constance Shaw's avatar
Constance Shaw
5h

Interesting read. I wouldn’t have the wherewithal to do it myself. Props to those who do. 👍🏾

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Steve Bean's avatar
Steve Bean
14h

Regarding sprinklers : their purpose is not to keep the building from burning, but to allow people to escape. A house may be fireproof, but contents are not.

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