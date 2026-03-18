"The Body Keeps the Score" Author on Understanding Trauma

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Why trauma can destroy our ability to connect with others
In the past, “trauma” implied experiencing a psychological extreme that was the exception, rather than the norm. Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Bessel van der Kolk admits that he and his colleagues contributed to this …
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