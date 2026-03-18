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"The Body Keeps the Score" Author on Understanding Trauma

In this week’s Big Think Class, psychiatrist and neuroscientist Bessel van der Kolk outlines the neurology of trauma and its profound effects on people.
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Big Think
Mar 18, 2026
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Why trauma can destroy our ability to connect with others

In the past, “trauma” implied experiencing a psychological extreme that was the exception, rather than the norm. Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Bessel van der Kolk admits that he and his colleagues contributed to this …

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