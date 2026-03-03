Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Reynolds's avatar
Chris Reynolds
2h

It would be interesting to know if people who've learned to see after having been born blind can recall images or whether they have aphantasia

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture