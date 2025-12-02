Big Think

a gray
17h

I disagree. The so called Digital Age is not pulling us toward fluid, interactive communication. It is pulling us toward force fed communication and isolation. When was the last time that you called someone on the telephone or met with them in person rather than simply sending a text message and walking away. The Digital Age the author idealizes and mimics in her book is grim, dingy, and full of loneliness and rage.

Bob Roberts
17h
17h

It's hard to envision a 'Digital Age' outcome of benefit to most of biological humanity. Our steering is failing as we skid into the future.

