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The full story of the dinosaurs, from extinction to extinction

The real story of dinosaurs: how they rose from disaster, ruled the Earth, and never actually went extinct.
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Big Think
Jun 27, 2026
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Steve Brusatte, the paleontologist behind Jurassic World’s science and author of The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs and The Story of Birds, walks through what fossils actually prove versus what Hollywood invented.

Brusatte traces dinosaurs back to footprints smaller than a house cat, found in Poland just after the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history…

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