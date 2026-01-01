Big Think

John Raisor
9h

The hero's journey is about the fact that we reach various points in our lives where the world tells us that we need to change. It is supposed to serve as inspiration. Staying the same results in bitterness and misery. However, breaking down an old identity is painful. Some people stick with the same strategy/identity that they formed as a child for their entire lives, despite massive consequences.

Shrikant Kamble
9h

The story of Rama follows the Hero’s arc as Campbell wrote. In fact the arc is traced twice in Ramayana (literally- the travels of Rama). Rama is born as a prince, as a teenager leaves home with his teacher, learns the art of archery, kills a demon, marries Sita and returns. The wider travel starts later when his stepmother condemns Rama to the forest. Here his wife is abducted by king of demons - Ravana. Rama befriends and creates an army of monkeys and bears, defeats Ravana and returns victorious with his wife.

8 more comments...

