Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMWF's avatar
AMWF
16h

Excellent article , thank ye.

I mean this!

Reply
Share
Frank Kurka's avatar
Frank Kurka
18h

This article seems to ignore the role and responsibility people have in deciding to use the tools technology is making available. What is the why people are doing what they are doing. Why would students who consciously attend a university to learn deeper thinking choose to cut short responses with ai summarizing? Are we to believe ai vendors are deciving the market with claims? No one is trying and testing and drawing their own conclusions? Finding ways ai contributes?

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture