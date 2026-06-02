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Ezra Abrahamy's avatar
Ezra Abrahamy
3h

My teacher, Mr. Crawford used to say: that sometimes you need to watch yourself go by and then have a big laugh.

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eenymeenymineymo's avatar
eenymeenymineymo
3h

I agree with much of this but just to reassure you that as an adult who has rolled down a hill on impulse (with my kids so I didn’t look too insane), it is not so much fun as it was, apparently due to “degradation of the vestibular system”.

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