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Bob Nichols's avatar
Bob Nichols
32m

Doesn't the poster reinforce a (misleading) linear view of BB - left to right, through time - whereas the outward movement is in all directions from a (relative, circular, point), which suggests an overall cosmic curvature?

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Terry Poulos's avatar
Terry Poulos
1h

I'd love to see a poster on the history of the evolution of computers, beginning with the sundial through astrolabes and the Antikythera Mechanism, Babbage difference engine, Turing's Enigma decoder, then IBM to Apple and Microsoft etc.

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