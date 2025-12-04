Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William's avatar
William
14h

This is a similar reason why I stopped voting. I learned in college during the Obama era, while running a business, that the group often goes for shinny things. The elagent toung or the great reputation or just what sounds different from everything else. This for sure will bring the correct changes we need as a nation. However, none of this ever happens in the long run. Hindsight is 20/20, and the long term takes years to see the group got dupped again.

We shuffle back and forth from Democrats to Republicans instead of meeting in the middle and just accepting what is right is often what our reps won't get extra money for or any incentive for their personal accounts. At the end of it all the parties and the laws always have a mysterious way of making their way to the highest bidder.

This, however, is where the problem lies. No one ever wants to meet in the middle and compromise on a moral level of what is fair if their isn't something extra in it for them. Money is and has always been the bottom line, and we as the people are prone to the same illusion of power. We only want what is going to help our pockets at the end of it all.

I can't judge a rep or a neighbor for doing what I myself have done, but I'm willing to give something up for the greater good. Perhaps extra money that could go to schools or healthcare or even road work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Tom Green's avatar
Tom Green
13h

Interesting article. The problem with independent thinking today, of course, is the anti-vaxxers in the US. Science is built on concensus, and we have to know when to listen to others who have more knowledge about a subject than we do. Read Isaac Asimov's famous quote about the cult of ignorance in the US and about people thinking 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture