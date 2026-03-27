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Tiago Villares's avatar
Tiago Villares
9h

In Kyoto I sat with a Zen teacher who spoke almost no English. After forty minutes of silence, I asked him what meditation was for. He said one word: "Seeing." Not seeing something. Just seeing. Koch is pointing at the same thing from the neuroscience side — that the capacity to notice your own experience is not a bonus feature of being human. It might be the whole point. And yes, the phone. Always the phone. I tell my clients to leave it in another room for one hour a day. Most of them look at me like I've suggested surgery.

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mal malhi's avatar
mal malhi
5h

What’s striking in this thread is not disagreement but category drift. The article itself mixes neuroscience, metaphysics, spirituality, cultural critique, and moral philosophy without signalling the transitions. Once the registers collapse, readers naturally respond from whichever symbolic world they inhabit — Zen, neuropsychology, devotional humanism, scientific scepticism, Christian theology, eschatology, and so on.

The result isn’t confusion so much as misalignment: everyone is replying to a different version of the article because the article isn’t operating in a single conceptual frame. “Consciousness” becomes a floating signifier — for some it means phenomenology, for others moral worth, for others soul, for others identity, for others a computational property. “AI” likewise becomes a mirror for whatever cultural anxiety or hope one brings to it.

This is why the discussion feels scattered. The underlying issue isn’t whether AI is conscious, but that the discourse around AI routinely collapses scientific, moral, and metaphysical categories into one another. Once that happens, the conversation stops being about machines and becomes a projection surface for our various stories about what it means to be human.

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