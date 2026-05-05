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Des's avatar
Des
15h

The Irish might consider the experience of the Maori people of Aotearoa (New Zealand) whose language faced near-extinction by the 1980s due to colonial policies and forced urbanization.

The following information comes from Google search results;

Key Drivers of RevivalKōhanga Reo ("Language Nests"): Founded in 1982, these immersion preschools allowed elders to pass the language to children, creating a new generation of speakers.Kura Kaupapa Māori: Immersion primary schools were established to continue the language education from Kōhanga Reo.Official Status: Following a Waitangi Tribunal claim, te reo Māori was made an official language of New Zealand in 1987.Broadcasting and Media: The establishment of Māori Television and various radio stations helped normalize the language in daily life."Reo" Education: The growth of immersion schools and tertiary courses has increased the number of adults learning and speaking the language.Current Status and Progress (As of 2024-2026)"Mainstreamed" Movement: Te reo is increasingly used in everyday New Zealand life, including in greetings, news broadcasts, and television.Growing Proficiency: While fluent speakers were only around 4% in 2018, there has been a steady increase in learners. By 2024, about 40% of New Zealanders aged 15-34 could speak more than a few words or phrases.National Target: The government has set a goal for 1 million New Zealanders to speak basic Māori by 2040.Younger Generation: Māori-medium education has created a generation of youth who speak the language as their first language.ChallengesSustainability: Despite progress, securing the long-term safety of the language is still an ongoing challenge.Teacher Shortages: The demand for Māori-medium education exceeds the number of qualified teachers.Shifting Politics: Changes in government coalition partners have sometimes led to discussions about reducing the visibility of te reo in government departments, indicating the political landscape can be unstable for the language revival.The revival of te reo is considered a significant example of cultural resilience, shifting from a period where it was banned in schools to a "cool" and valued part of New Zealand's national identity.

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Fatima's avatar
Fatima
4h

Allah one and Kazakhstan not Kazakhstan anymore.Only Qazaq Repuplic ore Qazaq Eli🇰🇿👊🏻

İf someone wants in Kazakhstan get 1tenge I give him 0 tenge.!

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