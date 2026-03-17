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Mj Deyoung's avatar
Mj Deyoung
9h

Yes but what if such a brain apparatus was ALSO connected to an advanced sensor system letting it interact & communicate with “the world!?” Maybe the internet as well! Bc clearly just a consciousness confined to a vat would likely go mad! The immorality cruelty aspect must also be as prime consideration! Go to Amazon.com and ck out “Jupiter’s Dominion!” by Mj deyoung! It’s a short inexpensive sci-fi story download that addresses this issue as part of the plot!! Please post a review!

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Conceptarium's avatar
Conceptarium
10hEdited

Wait, but to prove that "neural circuitry is somehow the minimal condition/structure needed for experience" we don’t need the brain to be healthy. A mere seconds of consciousness would be enough! So no need to simulate a full body for this.

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