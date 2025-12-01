The most powerful way to think about money | Paula Pant

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

It’s oh-so-easy to chase shiny, fast rewards like a big stock market win, a skyrocketing cryptocurrency, or an app promising easy street. But financial independence is a life-long process, says Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast. Like a tree, real strength comes from the roots, not the flashy leaves or fruit. Healthy finances start with understanding what you value most and what you truly want to afford, then making long-term plans to support those priorities. With a stable, value-driven approach and some discipline, a world of freedom can open.

Although financial decisions look different for everyone, Pant stresses one universal truth: every choice comes with a trade-off. Choose wisely, and you may not be able to buy everything, but you can buy anything.

Learning objectives:

Clarify your financial priorities.

Identify ways to increase your earnings and lower your costs.

Direct your savings effectively.

Determine your risk profile.

Guard against bias in financial decision-making.

Members Only Classes Lesson 2: Start with Your Values Big Think · Nov 26 In British author Roald Dahl’s classic novel "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory", Veruca Salt is a spoiled girl who insists her parents buy whatever she wants right NOW! In the book, she demands one of Wonka’s nut-sorting squirrels; in the 1971 film, she demands a goose that lays golden eggs. Neither attempted purchase ends well. Things usually don’t when you indulge in every desire, especially monetarily. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 3: Mind the Gap Big Think · Aug 26 If you’ve ever ridden the London Underground, you’ve heard a recording of a sweet voice warning you to “mind the gap” as the train doors open. The space between the train and the station platform is small, but not paying attention to it can be dangerous. The gap between what you earn and what you spend can be scary, too. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 5: Improve Your Net Worth Big Think · Aug 26 Some experts say you should save 10% of your monthly income. Paula Pant suggests saving 20% if you can. But whatever amount works best for you, you have to direct it effectively to maximize your investment. In this video lesson, Pant explains how to increase your savings rate and prioritize where your savings go. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 7: Make Sense of Investment Tools Big Think · Aug 26 Some people balk at the idea of starting a 401(k), assuming it has to be invested in stocks. Others see an HSA and think it must be designed for bonds. Paula Pant says they’re mistaking the vessel for the contents. After all, would you skip your morning coffee if you didn’t have a mug but had plenty of pint glasses? Or refuse champagne on New Year’s Eve if it was served in a shot glass instead of a flute? In this video lesson, Pant elaborates on how to apply this drinking analogy when considering different types of investment accounts and assets. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 8: Use a 5-Point Investment Strategy Big Think · Aug 26 Investing often gets compared to riding a roller coaster. One day you check your numbers and whoooooosh! You’re at the top, basking in the view. The next day, you check again, and aaaaaahhhhhhhh! You’re hurtling down faster than you were prepared for. A week later, you’re slowly climbing back up. But according to Paula Pant, the ride doesn’t have to be quite so scary and unpredictable. In this video lesson, she offers a 5-point strategy to keep your stomach settled through the twists and turns of investing. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 9: Hack Your Employer's Tax-Advantaged Medical Accounts Big Think · Aug 26 FSA? PPO? HMO? HSA? Sometimes your employer’s open-enrollment period for selecting benefits can feel like you’re drowning in a bowl of alphabet soup. There are so many abbreviations floating around. What do they all mean?! Never fear! Paula Pant offers a life-preserver of good advice to help you stay afloat. In this video lesson, she breaks down the difference between flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) and how you can best use them to your financial advantage. Read full story

Members Only Classes Lesson 10: Plan for Volatility and Risk Big Think · Aug 26 Some people love skydiving. Some are willing to give a bad relationship another chance. Some are even up for rolling the die with old Chinese food at the back of the fridge. And some want nothing to do with any of these scenarios. Everyone has a different risk tolerance. When it comes to allocating your investments, Paula Pant says you should also assess your capacity to withstand volatility in the market (i.e., the events you can’t control). In this video lesson, she discusses how to determine your general “risk profile” and apply it to your portfolio. Read full story