Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan O'Gorman's avatar
Alan O'Gorman
Nov 13

I think the next big leap in evolution is a shift to a higher consciousness. The end of capitalism toward a more sustainable and equitable model, working together for the greater good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Crilly's avatar
Stephen Crilly
Nov 13

The planet is currently facing serious challenges -- greed, poverty, potential for war over resources, etc. Human behavior would have to undergo a dramatic mutation to fulfill the vision suggested. Private space stations -- we've seen that movie about inequality before: Elysium (2013). People in space will want to get back to Earth, depending on whether creating a dystopia was necessary to achieve a spacefaring civilization. Perhaps best to make Earth a better home. The life of the planet, before it burns up in the sun, is roughly 1 billion years (to sustain life as we know it), with the Sun's transformation in 5 billion years. Hopefully, civilization will not have to start over from scratch. Best to have a system firmly in place to prevent life-ending asteroid collisions. One big solution, for space colonization or not, would be a United Nations Constitution designed as an "ethocracy" -- a system of governance based on ethics and wisdom that addresses the problems of democracy, such as the tendency toward greedy plutocracy, disunity, autocracy, and fascism. Such a draft "ethocracy" Constitution is currently being circulated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture