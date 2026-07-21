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Celia Owens's avatar
Celia Owens
11h

Gert Biesta is also describing what is RELATIONAL, rather than transactional. Among his list of things that are real, is intimacy. This was an important article for me, as a Relational Coach.

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Beacon of Hope's avatar
Beacon of Hope
12hEdited

AI is a tool. Tools are useful for learning and applying knowledge. If you simply add a tool to a job you're trying to get done, it may create more problems than anticipated. Perhaps the leading thinkers in education need to reframe the problem and consider the goals of education for an individual (student) instead of maximizing worker productivity for industry. Here's another approach:

https://4wardthinking.substack.com/p/the-next-frontier-in-education?r=g33nu

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