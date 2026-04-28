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Brian's avatar
Brian
3h

Maybe, just maybe the USA should spend more on healthcare, education and infrastructure and a whole lot less on useless military and wars! Just saying...

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Larry Broser's avatar
Larry Broser
8h

In sizing the problem you say that electricity usage will grow 2% YOY through 2030. You then say "The U.S. power grid is already enormous, yet transmission systems will still need to double or triple by 2050 to reliably meet growing demand." But 2% YOY for the next 25 years only results in a total growth rate of 64%, NOT double or triple.

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