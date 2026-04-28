Vincent Romero

By Grant Mulligan

A week before Christmas, nearly 50,000 people living along Colorado’s Front Range lost power for multiple days.

The outage was deliberate. Xcel Energy, the region’s utility, had implemented a “public safety power shutoff” out of fear that high winds would down power lines and spark fires. The danger wasn’t hypothetical. Conditions were warm and dry, with wind gusts exceeding 100 miles per hour. In 2021, a similar windstorm had led to the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history: the Marshall Fire, which destroyed 1,084 homes in the region.

Given the risk, the December 2025 outage may have been justified, but a grid that must be shut down for multiple days because of high winds — disrupting the lives of tens of thousands of people in the process — points to a deeper problem: America’s power grid is at a breaking point.

To avoid a future plagued by more frequent blackouts, researchers are shifting some of the responsibility for keeping the lights on from utilities to the grid itself with “self-healing” technologies that can detect disruptions, isolate problems, and reroute energy — automatically.

Power grids 101

Much of the infrastructure that makes it so when you flip a switch in your home, the light turns on is hidden, so before we get into how to make the electric grid more resilient, let’s recap how it currently works in the U.S.

Winds forced the utility to preemptively cut off power to nearly 50,000 people. A grid that must be shut down for days because of high winds is a grid at a breaking point.

At a high level, the electric grid consists of three main processes — generation, transmission, and distribution — and electricity moves across them like it’s traveling along a one-way street. First, it is generated at a power plant using coal, natural gas, nuclear fission, or renewables. It then moves across high-voltage transmission lines to substations, where voltage is stepped down. From those, it travels across neighborhood-level distribution lines to homes and businesses.

Electricity moves across the grid in just one direction — from generation to transmission to distribution— but it doesn’t flow across just one route. The grid is a network, with many interconnected lines and substations. This redundancy means that, if one pathway fails, operators can reconfigure the network by opening and closing switches and circuit breakers to redistribute power onto alternate lines. This requires diagnosing conditions and making decisions with incomplete information. While often done remotely, the process still takes minutes to hours, delaying restoration and increasing the risk of cascading failures.

Why the grid fails

The electric grid can fail for multiple reasons, but the most common is physical damage. Imagine a power pole that snaps in the wind. Risks to physical infrastructure include basic equipment failures, damage from wildlife, and extreme weather events, which are becoming more common due to climate change.

Bad actors can also attack physical infrastructure — Russia has launched physical attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid in an attempt to cripple the economy and crush morale. They can also target the digital infrastructure that keeps everything working. According to industry data cited in a report by the International Energy Agency, a typical utility experienced more than 1,500 cyberattacks per week in 2024.

But sometimes, the only thing that needs to happen for the grid to fail is for people to want to use it.

The U.S. power grid is already enormous, yet transmission systems will still need to double or triple by 2050 to reliably meet growing demand.

For the grid to function, energy generation (the amount of energy being produced at power plants) must match demand from end users. Even small imbalances can lead to outages and blackouts. “Most people don’t realize how fragile the grid is to real-time balancing between load and generation,” says Sean Fleming, writer of Clean Energy Review and an expert on how modern power grids are built and maintained. “Electricity is not easily storable, and if supply and demand get out of whack even a bit, equipment can be severely damaged and the whole system can go offline.”

The redundancy built into the grid only goes so far in preventing outages. Because transmission and distribution lines have finite capacity, every route has a capacity limit, and a failure along one pathway can cause others to be overloaded.

When bottlenecks occur, especially if there are multiple failure points, failures can cascade through the system. This can lead to rolling blackouts, where rerouted power overwhelms and brings down each successive pathway. Fleming says that “protection schemes are built into the grid to disconnect equipment or shut down systems when supply and demand don’t match.” These can protect the system, but they also mean outages for consumers.

Why the problem is getting worse

The grid is currently facing new challenges on both the supply and demand sides of the equation.

U.S. electricity demand grew by 2.1% in 2025 and is expected to rise 2% per year through 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which projects half of the new demand may come from new data centers. Electrification technologies, such as residential heat pumps and electric vehicles, are good for decarbonization, but they’re also increasing demand at a time when the grid is already stretched thin.

If we want to add new capacity to the grid, we need to build new lines — and not just a few.

At the end of 2024, more than 10,000 generation projects were waiting for grid interconnection. The U.S. power grid is already enormous, with more than 600,000 miles of high voltage transmission lines and more than 6.3 million miles of distribution lines, yet transmission systems will still need to double or triple by 2050 to reliably meet growing demand, according to scenarios modeled in a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study. If new transmission lines are needed, that means building new infrastructure across vast distances — low cost renewable energy resources are often far from where the energy is needed — a notoriously difficult task due to permitting processes that Congress is debating how to reform.

When you consider the complexity of the task of operating an electric grid, it’s a miracle that the lights stay on at all. Alexandra “Sascha” von Meier

At the same time, the renewable transition is also creating new challenges. While wind and solar are cleaner than coal and natural gas, they are also less consistent forms of generation, and their use makes supply management less predictable and harder for operators to manage manually.

Distributed resources linked to renewables, such as solar panels and batteries, are also disrupting the linear nature of the grid, adding complexity and more failure points. Instead of electricity flowing in one direction — from power plants to end users — homes and businesses can now generate their own power and return excess energy back to the grid.

This provides more flexibility, but it also means the grid increasingly needs to function more like a two-way street than a one-way street. This is not a function the traditional grid can easily support. To take full advantage of renewables and batteries, the grid will need to move electrons more adaptively in multiple directions.

Dynamic grid management requires knowing exactly how the grid is functioning moment to moment — and that’s more clarity than grid operators typically have. “When you consider the complexity of the task of operating an electric grid, the many different crises that can happen, and the paucity of data traditionally available, it’s a miracle that the lights stay on at all,” says Alexandra “Sascha” von Meier, the former Director of the Electric Grid Research program at the California Institute for Energy and Environment.

Instead of being a static, centrally managed system, the grid is becoming a dynamic, data-driven one that can respond to conditions in real time.

Modernizing the grid

These new challenges to the grid come at a time when it is already in need of updating due to age. Estimates from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) show more than 50% of transformers are more than 33 years old and approaching the end of life. Meanwhile, 70% of transmission lines are 25 years or older. The U.S. is taking steps to update this aging infrastructure, but that will take time. We need to modernize the grid we currently have to handle today’s challenges, and that’s why utilities are moving towards making them self-healing.

“A self-healing grid is a power system that proactively detects disturbances, isolates the problem, and restores service automatically, often in seconds,” says Massoud Amin, the “father of the smart grid” and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota. “It uses sensors, communications, and advanced controls distributed across the network to monitor the system and take corrective action continuously. The goal is simple: prevent small disturbances from turning into large outages.”

A self-healing grid is not an endpoint. It’s a spectrum of capabilities. Together, they transform the grid from a passive network into an adaptive system that enables utilities to “identify and respond to issues and outages faster and mitigate them in as close to real-time as possible,” says Flemming.

For example, while a self-healing grid can’t automatically repair physical damage — if the wind snaps a power pole, a lineman still needs to go out and repair it — it can detect the problem almost immediately, automatically open and close switches across the network to route power away from the downed line, and stabilize the grid to prevent cascading failures and minimize the area affected by outages. No need to wait for customers to report the downed line.

Investments in self-healing technologies helped Duke Energy Florida avoid 280,000 extended power outages and more than 300,000 hours of outages for customers in 2025.

This is fundamentally different from how the grid has historically operated. Instead of being a static, centrally managed system, the grid is becoming a dynamic, data-driven one that can respond to conditions in real time.

“The traditional grid is largely reactive,” says Amin. “When something fails, equipment trips, and crews respond after the outage occurs. A self-healing grid is aware and adaptive. It senses disturbances in real time, isolates damaged sections, and reroutes power automatically. The difference is speed and intelligence.”

Self-healing capabilities like the above — automated switches that can quickly isolate faults and reroute power — are already being deployed on local distribution grids. Distribution infrastructure is prioritized because it makes up the vast majority of the grid and accounts for most outages. Duke Energy Florida reported that investments in self-healing technologies helped avoid 280,000 extended power outages and more than 300,000 hours of outages for customers in 2025.

Other technological advances are helping modernize the grid by allowing operators to determine the real-time capacity limits of transmission lines — how much electricity they can carry before conductors overheat. Historically, these limits have been static, conservative, and not entirely accurate — how much power a transmission line can actually carry safely varies depending on weather conditions.

In March, PJM Interconnection became the first grid operator to comply with a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order to adjust transmission line capacity ratings using real-time weather data. PJM now uses sensors and software to collect and analyze weather conditions and forecasts, allowing it to update transmission limits hourly instead of relying on a fixed rating. Research from the DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory suggests that implementing dynamic ratings could increase usable transmission capacity by roughly 10% to 40%.

AI also has a role to play in grid modernization. In 2024, researchers at NREL published a report describing “eGridGPT,” a generative AI model “engineered to virtually support power grid control room operators by assisting in decision-making processes and interpreting the data and models.” PJM is already using AI for interconnection planning to accelerate the connection of new generation resources to the grid, while NextEra Energy and Google Cloud recently announced a collaboration to deploy AI to enhance both field operations and grid management and optimization efforts.

Our security, economy, and quality of life all fundamentally depend on reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. When the grid fails, everything else begins to fail with it. Massoud Amin

However, AI is not a panacea. I asked several experts about AI’s potential role in achieving self-healing grids, and they were united in their belief that AI would not be the ultimate operator of the grid. “[AI] expands the operator’s field of vision,” says Amin, but it’s still up to the human to make the important decisions. In many respects, AI’s real advantage to the grid operator comes down to speed — by quickly analyzing the troves of data collected by sensors across a modern grid, it can help operators make decisions faster.

Ultimately, it’ll be a combination of better sensors and computing capabilities that will meaningfully improve the capacity and resilience of the grid. As these technologies advance, utilities will be able to deploy them on a wider scale and in more contexts — making the grid more resilient for more people.

“Modern society runs on electricity,” says Amin. “Our security, economy, and quality of life all fundamentally depend on reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. When the grid fails, everything else begins to fail with it.”

This article is part of Big Think’s monthly issue The Energy Transition.

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