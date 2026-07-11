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The psychology of solitude, perversion, and AI companionship

Psychologist Paul Bloom examines why loneliness feels like starvation, why people are drawn to behaving poorly, and why revenge feels righteous until it destroys everything.
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Big Think
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Psychologist Paul Bloom has spent his career studying the parts of human nature we often feel uncomfortable examining: why loneliness feels like starvation, why people are drawn to behaving poorly, why revenge feels righteous until it destroys everything.

Bloom argues that the US doesn’t actually have a loneliness epidemic, it has a solitude epidemic, on…

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