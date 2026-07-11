The psychology of solitude, perversion, and AI companionship

Psychologist Paul Bloom has spent his career studying the parts of human nature we often feel uncomfortable examining: why loneliness feels like starvation, why people are drawn to behaving poorly, why revenge feels righteous until it destroys everything.
Bloom argues that the US doesn’t actually have a loneliness epidemic, it has a solitude epidemic, on…
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