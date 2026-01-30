Big Think

Dennis Andrews
17h

I've been following Alex Honnold for many years. As a former rock climber, I understand his mindset a little. His style of climbing is less about an adrenaline rush and more about approaching the climb with a samurai warrior spirit. Mastering mind and body with precision in the face of fear. It is the pursuit of a rite of passage, which in our modern society is difficult, if not impossible, to find. In many ways, climbing is a spiritual pursuit.

jerry
17h

Regarding the climbing of a skyscraper, I think such acts are driven by the boring, mind-numbing routines which constitute modern life in places like America where hard work and challenge may not be aspects of our daily lives.

