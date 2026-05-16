An astrophysicist explains reality from the smallest particle to the entire universe

Astrophysicist Hakeem Olusheyi walks through three layers of reality that make your existence possible — the quantum realm, the cosmological realm, and the multiverse. From the scale of the observable universe to the behavior of a single electron, Olusheyi has a rare ability to make all of it feel within reach.
In our interview, he breaks down the strong…
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