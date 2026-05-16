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An astrophysicist explains reality from the smallest particle to the entire universe

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi takes us from the quantum realm to the cosmological and out to the multiverse, answering physics’ underexplored questions.
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Big Think
May 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Astrophysicist Hakeem Olusheyi walks through three layers of reality that make your existence possible — the quantum realm, the cosmological realm, and the multiverse. From the scale of the observable universe to the behavior of a single electron, Olusheyi has a rare ability to make all of it feel within reach.

In our interview, he breaks down the strong…

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