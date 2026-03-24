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Gretchen Tombes's avatar
Gretchen Tombes
1h

I admit I may be biased, having grown up in the 70s and 80s, which felt, in many ways, more idyllic. Still, it raises an important question: should we be more concerned about a six-year-old happily scootering in a safe public space, or about a child who remains unseen inside a home, where potential abuse could go unnoticed?

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
1h

There are parents who are constantly tracking their kids through their phone app and know their location at all times , and this is still going on when they are in college. What is disturbing is that these young adults in college are OK with this. This is a powerful message that you are not capable of dealing with the world on your own.

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