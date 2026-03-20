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Brian Couch's avatar
Brian Couch
5h

'Thanks'... just make the effort to meet one, then another... but that's all... put yourself on a diet. NO!... keep going, what if you meet an interesting person, or one that's trying to steal your personality? You never know. What's the worst that can happen?... meeting someone new?... learning something new?

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Vicki Tull's avatar
Vicki Tull
3h

I have been on this track...withdrawing feels safe but comes across as cold and uncaring. This article reinforces for me the benefits of removing the walls we put up. Thanks.

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