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Elizabeth Beggins's avatar
Elizabeth Beggins
26m

Really like the core idea here. Resilience doesn't just mean push harder, and sometimes stepping back or changing how we relate to difficulty is the right move.

At the same time, I wonder how far this framing holds in situations where people have very little real control—like war or displacement. In those cases, resilience can be less about choice or mindset and more about survival under severe constraint.

I think the concept still works, but it feels important not to universalize it in a way that hides those limits of agency.

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
2h

To “endure and keep going” is admirable, but no one is unstoppable. The necessity for balance, rest, and recalibration is indisputable.

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