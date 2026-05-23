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The science and practice of constraints (and why we need them)

The psychological reason complete freedom is a creative dead end
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David Epstein's avatar
Big Think and David Epstein
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

General Magic invented the cloud, emojis, and virtual keyboards, then collapsed under the weight of its own freedom. Pixar, built on the opposite philosophy, used popsicle sticks Velcroed to a wall to channel its animators’ creativity into masterpieces. The difference? Constraints.

In this interview, David Epstein walks through decades of research exploring why cons…

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