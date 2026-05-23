The science and practice of constraints (and why we need them)

General Magic invented the cloud, emojis, and virtual keyboards, then collapsed under the weight of its own freedom. Pixar, built on the opposite philosophy, used popsicle sticks Velcroed to a wall to channel its animators’ creativity into masterpieces. The difference? Constraints.
In this interview, David Epstein walks through decades of research exploring why cons…
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