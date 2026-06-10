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Dealing with the cards you’re dealt

Game theory is the study of decision-making under conditions of uncertainty over time. In poker, as in life, the correlation between decision outcome and decision quality is never perfect. Former professional poker player and author Annie Duke explains how real-life decisions aren’t always fair, but we’ve got to do our best when making them.

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Learning objectives:

Analyze the blindspots in your decision-making process.

Project confidence while being honest about uncertainty.

Evaluate outcomes with blind analysis.

Establish a decision-making group charter.

Use “Mertonian norms” to improve your understanding.

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Lessons:

MEMBERS-ONLY CLASS

In this video lesson, former professional poker player Annie Duke acknowledges the impact of luck and volatility on outcomes and explains the link between game theory and decision-making.

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The quality of a decision should not be conflated with the quality of the outcome. Duke calls this “resulting,” and it can lead to bad decision-making. In this video lesson, she explains how to stop “resulting” from infecting your thinking.

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Confidence is a necessary ingredient to success. Unfortunately, our culture often confuses confidence with certainty. In this lesson, Duke argues that we need to embrace uncertainty and understand that there’s hidden information in any decision we face.

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We all hold biases driving us toward motivated reasoning and confirming preconceived beliefs. In this lesson, Duke explains how we can short-circuit our natural tendencies and improve our decision-making.

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The human mind comes with a lot of cognitive biases that lead us to emotional, motivated reasoning. In this lesson, Duke recommends that we create group charters guided by the Mertonian norms used in science to bolster our decision-making prowess.

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