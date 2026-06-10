Unlock game theory, make smarter life decisions

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Dealing with the cards you’re dealt

Game theory is the study of decision-making under conditions of uncertainty over time. In poker, as in life, the correlation between decision outcome and decision quality is never perfect. Former professional poker player and author Annie Duke explains how real-life decisions aren’t always fair, but we’ve got to do our best when making them.

Learning objectives:

Analyze the blindspots in your decision-making process.

Project confidence while being honest about uncertainty.

Evaluate outcomes with blind analysis.

Establish a decision-making group charter.

Use “Mertonian norms” to improve your understanding.

Lessons

Lesson 1: Use outcome-blind analysis to evaluate the quality of your decisions

Lesson 2: How to project confidence by expressing uncertainty

Lesson 3: Optimal group decision-making in theory (establishing a group charter)

Lesson 4: Optimal group decision-making in practice (the Mertonian norms)



Watch all lessons below »