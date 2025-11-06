Big Think

Donna Russell
I often think about my thinking, and although my husband often told me that I think too much and analyze too much, he started to think about his thinking, too, often out loud to me.

Nell Derick Debevoise Dewey
Such a good example (!) and description of meta cognition, Anne-Laure. This might be a hot take, but I actually find ChatGPT helps me meta cogitate..! To position prompts that don’t just regurgitate my thinking (on an article outline, meeting summary, trip itinerary, or other), I have to think about how I’m thinking about the thing, and recognize what I might be missing. And then I get a perspective back (however machine-powered or reverting to the mean it may be) that expands my view of my own thinking somehow. Curious if you think this is my human hallucination 🤪 or a valid use case.

