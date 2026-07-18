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We have more to fear from stupid people than evil ones

Philosopher Jonny Thomson walks through 3 conditions for stupidity that destroys societies.
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Big Think and Jonny Thomson
Jul 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Evil is easy to identify and fight against; not so with stupidity. Philosopher Jonny Thomson walks through Dietrich Bonhoeffer's 3 conditions for the kind of stupidity that destroys societies: outsourcing your thinking to an authority, willful ignorance, and conformity.

He shows how each one shows up today, from AI answering our moral questions to politi…

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