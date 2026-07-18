We have more to fear from stupid people than evil ones

Evil is easy to identify and fight against; not so with stupidity. Philosopher Jonny Thomson walks through Dietrich Bonhoeffer's 3 conditions for the kind of stupidity that destroys societies: outsourcing your thinking to an authority, willful ignorance, and conformity.
He shows how each one shows up today, from AI answering our moral questions to politi…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.