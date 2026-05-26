Credit: Charles Robert Knight / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons / Big Think

Most people, if given a button that could permanently switch off their anxiety, would press it without hesitation. Intrusive and tiring, anxiety is the unwanted houseguest of the emotional world.

But evolution rarely preserves pointless traits for eons — and unlike conditions that affect a small fraction of people, mild anxiety is nearly universal. So before you reach for that button, it’s worth asking what you’d actually be switching off.

Anxiety is not a modern glitch. It is one of the most ancient behavioral responses in the animal kingdom, predating language, culture, and even the neocortex. You can see it as the oldest alarm system in the brain.

At its core, anxiety is a threat-detection system: the brain’s way of modeling possible future danger and nudging the body to do something about it.

When you experience anxiety, the amygdala flags a potential threat and triggers a cascade of physiological responses. The hypothalamus signals the adrenal glands to release cortisol and adrenaline. Your heart rate increases. Your attention narrows. Your muscles tense.

Then, the prefrontal cortex, responsible for planning and decision-making, kicks into high gear to evaluate the threat and weigh your options.

It’s a finely tuned preparation mechanism, one that helped keep our ancestors alive long enough to pass it on to us.

Still, anxiety’s bad reputation makes sense — being anxious feels uncomfortable. Nobody enjoys the tight chest before a hard conversation, the racing thoughts in the middle of the night, or the nervous flutter before hitting “send” on an email.

But the discomfort is the point. If it were pleasant, anxiety wouldn’t change your behavior. It works because it’s unpleasant. And when it’s proportionate to the situation, it confers at least three benefits worth preserving.

1. Anxiety helps you detect danger

Many challenging situations are best handled when we anticipate them before they happen: an upcoming exam, a medical risk, a fraying relationship. Anxiety is the result of the brain running simulations of what could go wrong, then sharpening your attention so you’ll notice the early warning signs.

In that way, a moderate level of anxiety can even improve cognitive performance. The Yerkes-Dodson law, one of the oldest findings in psychology, shows that alertness and task performance peak at intermediate levels of stress — not too relaxed, not too overwhelmed. Experiencing some anxiety before a job interview or a difficult conversation is your brain helping you stay sharp and prepare.

2. Anxiety points to what you care about

Anxiety often points directly at something a person values, such as health, safety, belonging, competence, reputation, or family. It functions as a signal saying, “This matters, let’s take it seriously.”

I still feel a small pulse of anxiety every time I hit publish on a newsletter or walk onto a stage to give a talk. I’ve learned not to interpret that as a problem to solve. It means I care about doing this well.

The day that anxiety disappears entirely, I’ll know something has shifted, and that the work has stopped mattering to me in the same way. Anxiety, in this sense, can act as a compass by revealing what actually matters to you, sometimes more honestly than your conscious reasoning does.

3. Anxiety warns you when something needs to change

Anxiety can serve as an early-warning system — a signal that your current commitments might be too demanding, too risky, or misaligned with your needs.

Persistent anxiety about your finances might reflect an actual unsustainable spending pattern. A parent’s recurring anxiety about their work-travel schedule might be telling them they’re missing more than they’re comfortable with. Sunday-night dread that returns every single week is rarely about Monday’s to-do list — it’s usually about the job itself.

When I was running a startup, I kept feeling anxious about my co-founder relationship, overpreparing for meetings, and rehearsing difficult conversations in my head. For a while, I treated it as my own insecurity as a first-time founder. Eventually, I realized the anxiety was pointing to a real mismatch.

Now, when I feel persistent anxiety in a business relationship, I treat it as a signal that something needs to change.

Anxiety is most helpful when it is specific (tied to a real, identifiable situation), proportionate (uncomfortable enough to notice but not overwhelming), and actionable (leading to preparation and settling once the situation resolves or new information arrives).

When anxiety is vague, disproportionate, or paralyzing, it’s a different story, one that can often benefit from professional support.

The key question, then, is not “How do I eliminate anxiety?” It is: “Is this anxiety pointing to a real problem?” Instead of trying to suppress the signal, you investigate it. That reframe converts anxiety into curiosity. And this curiosity, in turn, tends to lead somewhere useful: toward understanding, preparation, and occasionally, genuine self-discovery. Which is why you probably don’t want to press that button after all.

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