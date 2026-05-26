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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
2h

Took me years to figure out that most of my anxiety wasn't mine.

It was inherited. My father worrying about financial security, still running in the background decades later. An industry that rewards visibility, making me anxious about relevance I'm not even sure I want. The feelings were completely real. The signal was borrowed.

Your framework made me think about this differently though. Anxiety as compass works, but only after you've figured out whose hand is holding it. Half the time I was "listening to my anxiety" I was actually listening to someone else's priorities running on my hardware.

Once I started asking "who taught me to feel this?" instead of "what is this telling me?", half of it just stopped mattering. Not because it went away. Because it wasn't mine to begin with.

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Characters & Shadows's avatar
Characters & Shadows
17m

I appreciated the practical precision of the final question: not “How do I eliminate anxiety?” but “Is this anxiety pointing to a real problem?” That small shift does a lot of work. It turns anxiety from something to be conquered into something to be interpreted, which is often a more mature response. Of course, not every signal is reliable; some alarms are badly calibrated, inherited, or simply exhausted. But the invitation to convert anxiety into curiosity feels valuable because it restores agency without pretending that the feeling itself is pleasant. It asks us to listen without obeying too quickly.

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