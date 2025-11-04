Big Think

anthony langley's avatar
anthony langley
Nov 4

What if Bosch and particularly the anonymous artists who created drolleries were just simply letting off sexual steam so to speak? What if they were filled with lust, their minds adrift in sexual imaginings that could not be the theme of otherwise 'serious' art? Especially since most art was commissioned for religious/pious reasons to begin with.

What if it were all just a sort of Medieval graffiti or tagging? With Bosch being an exception like Andy Warhol who made a point out of elevating kitsch into art?

Modern art critics take things too seriously too often. I'd really like to see them with egg on their face on this particular subject.

Dakota F
Nov 4

I always thought it was a condemnation of hedonism, and of the hierarchical illusion of the afterlife reflecting a terrible reality: the privileged “forgiven” living in sinful decadence, and the “condemned” masses languishing in hellfire (cold, so I’ve heard).

Consider that this was also the time when Papal Indulgences were still bought, where “Salvation” was just a coin purse away. We think of our institutions as decrepit and corrupt then; imagine how it must have felt 400 years ago, 100 years into the Renaissance, still under the Feudal boot of Post-Roman Europe.

