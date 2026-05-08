Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
12h

As a physician, this reframing rings very true! Over my career of 40 years, the number of people I see who feel unwell, but all the tests are "normal" has climbed. Medical model psychiatry has been inadequate to understand and address the problem. I have tried to give proper attention and coaching about the importance of sleep, diet, exercise and mindfulness, but it has been a slow sell. Most people are looking for a simple pharmaceutical or hormone fix, and so many providers are making a bundle selling them. I will looking for more coming from Martin Picard.

Reply
Share
Francesco's avatar
Francesco
13h

What stood out to me is this:

stress is not just psychological discomfort.

It’s your body reallocating resources away from growth, repair, and long-term function toward immediate survival.

Which explains why people can look “fine” externally while slowly feeling less alive internally

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture