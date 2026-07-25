Physician: The outdated mindset that gets in the way of our healing

Physician Giulia Enders spent years studying the gut before realizing no organ works alone. Here, she walks through 5 body parts — the lung, the immune system, the skin, the muscles, and the brain — and what each one reveals about how we work, heal, and recover.
About the speaker: Giulia Enders is a physician and acclaimed author with a background in mic…
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