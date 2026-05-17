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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
15hEdited

In a lucid dream you see that it is your thoughts that give form and substance to what you are seeing. If you are able to "stop" the dream, it dissolves into color and motion with no form at all. It is from this that your thoughts create form and substance. It's what you see in Van Gogh's Starry Night. It is difficult to stay lucid without getting caught up and then forgetting that you are dreaming.

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Cathy's avatar
Cathy
2h

Who say's bats don't dream? Rats do, jumping spiders do. My dog does. I suspect every living being shares the same states of consciousness we do,even if they might look different from our vantage point.

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