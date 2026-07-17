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Pandora’s Box's avatar
Pandora’s Box
9h

I believe on one level this is not so much nostalgia as a return to being more human and interactive in a system that is increasingly predatory or made numbing by algorithms.

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James Hicks's avatar
James Hicks
10h

Thanks for this article. Before, I’d bluntly thought of nostalgia as being stuck in the past. You’ve shifted my perspective with this. Also, there’s something kind of poetic about the most online generation in history showing the rest of us it’s gone too far.

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