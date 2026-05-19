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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
3h

the one-sentence biography is actually the most intellectually honest thing historians have produced in two thousand years of trying. Every generation that wrote more than a sentence was really writing about themselves.

Prosperity preachers and Quakers reading the same texts and extracting opposite conclusions tells you more about the readers than the source material. The Gospels have functioned as a civilisational Rorschach test for twenty centuries. The historical Jesus is elusive precisely because the theological Jesus is so infinitely adaptable.

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Randy Chambers's avatar
Randy Chambers
2h

1 Corinthians 2:14 - "The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the indwelling Holy Spirit."

Subsequently, for non-believers to finally conclude that Jesus Christ is the Second Person of the Holy Trinity and thus God as he claimed in John 8:58, he/she must abide by John 3:16 and Romans 10:9-13 to receive the indwelling Holy Spirit. Until one does, his/her immortal soul-spirit (manifested as one's consciousness) remains "lost", and subsequently is destined for eternity in Hades upon physical death. AND YOU DON'T WANT TO GO THERE!

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