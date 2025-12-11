Big Think

Ronnie Burrage
The human person also needs the freedom of improvisation. All rituals are not good habits. We see this in history where people are taught to hate other people in a ritualistic way. To misunderstand a situation because we've trained ourselves in one way of seeing.

If we don't teach our minds that doing, seeing things differently we lose a sense of self and become mechanical. Sometimes doing things that can be harmful to others because it became a, "normal routine" stifling a newness, an awareness that their actions can be different, and still receive calm or enlightenment. It's become routine for many to think it okay to exercise privileges, be selfish instead of selfless. All I'm saying is be mindful of what rituals you exercise. It is evident that if we don't exercise improvisation, and the ability to forge new paths, we become stagnant, locked, and think, my way is the only way.

Great article, thank you.

Cathie Campbell
Well described. I restacked a post this morning and almost prefaced it with “Your coffee will get cold as you read this, so sit up straight, pay attention, and give it your time and focus after your coffee: “

Now you write on rituals and start with the art of pouring coffee! We do apply rituals to our days to ground us, reliably with coffee grounds to warm up our thinking, and thank you for affirming their essence of importance.

(Now about that deferred cup of coffee required…time to pour!)

