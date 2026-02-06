Big Think

Peter Goulet
13h

From the time I was a child my late mother and I shared one critical thing. We were both fully committed stoics. It didn't take me long to realize that I could only control what I could think about rationally. I was bound to have less of anything I could imagine than at least one group of people so it was best to use what I had to control what I could. That approach worked very well. My philosophy supported a long and pleasant life and career helping others, including my wife of 54 years, whose last 18 years were spent in my care the care of professionals while she was a victim of early-onset Alzheimer's. I am now 81, still a stoic helping whomever I can. In my life I I have been retrieved from death three times by excellent doctors. I am afraid of nothing, especially that which I cannot control, my end being the primary thing out of my hands.

Peter Jansen
15h

We spend decades trying to master outcomes, often confusing statistical influence with actual sovereignty. This piece is a vital reminder that our only true jurisdiction is the fidelity of our own judgment. Master the input, and the result ceases to own you.

